Tadgh (Tadghie) Costello

Gurrane East, Sunhill, Killorglin
The funeral cortege will depart from his family home at 9.50am Monday morning travelling via Douglas Cross and The Gurrane Road on route to St. James's Church Killorglin for Requiem Mass at 10.30am. Burial afterwards in Ardmoniel Cemetery.
Mass will be live streamed on www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/-st-james-church
Family flowers only please
Donations if desired to Palliative Care.
House Private Please
Sadly missed by his loving parents Mary & Gerard, sisters Katie & Grace, brother Pat, grandparents, his best friends Jacinta, Fr. Derek and all his carers, all his extended family, relatives, neighbours & many friends in St. Francis Special School.
Recommended
Two local Olympians become ambassadors for Kerry Mental Health and Wellbeing FestOct 9, 2021 13:10
IDA plans on building a second advanced facility in TraleeOct 8, 2021 17:10
Jack O'Connor Says He's Privileged To Be Kerry ManagerOct 9, 2021 12:10
Paddy Tally confirmed as Kerry coach as backroom team takes shapeOct 8, 2021 17:10
No injuries reported after two collisions at Killarney roundaboutOct 9, 2021 13:10