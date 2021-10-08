Tadgh (Tadghie) Costello

Gurrane East, Sunhill, Killorglin

The funeral cortege will depart from his family home at 9.50am Monday morning travelling via Douglas Cross and The Gurrane Road on route to St. James's Church Killorglin for Requiem Mass at 10.30am. Burial afterwards in Ardmoniel Cemetery.

Mass will be live streamed on www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/-st-james-church

Family flowers only please

Donations if desired to Palliative Care.

House Private Please

Sadly missed by his loving parents Mary & Gerard, sisters Katie & Grace, brother Pat, grandparents, his best friends Jacinta, Fr. Derek and all his carers, all his extended family, relatives, neighbours & many friends in St. Francis Special School.