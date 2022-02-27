Advertisement

Suzanne (Susie) Mooney, Brosna & Clare.

February 28th 2022. Beloved daughter of Gus and Mary Mooney. Sadly missed by her parents, brothers Brian and Ian, sisters Aisling and Emer, extended family and friends.  May She Rest in Peace

Reposing at Kennedy’s Funeral Home, Ennis, (V95 HE36) on Wednesday (2nd March) from 6 pm until 7 pm. Arriving to Ennis Cathedral on Thursday (3rd March) for Funeral Mass at 11 am. Burial afterwards in Drumcliffe Cemetery, Ennis.

For those unable to attend, Suzanne’s Funeral Mass can be viewed live here https://www.ennisparish.com/our-parish/web-cam/

