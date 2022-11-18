Susan Corcoran née Nulty

Susan Corcoran nee Nulty
Boolteens West, Castlemaine
Reposing Tuesday evening at Flynn's Funeral Home Castlemaine from 6pm - 8pm
Funeral arriving to St. Gobnait's Church Keel Wednesday for Requiem Mass at 12 noon Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery
House Strictly Private Please
Family flowers only please
Donations if desired to The Palliative Care Unit University Hospital Kerry
Advertisement
Sadly missed by her loving husband Tom, sons & daughters Elma, Con, Gearoid, Rosetta & Sarah (predeceased by her beloved son Aidan), grandchildren, in-laws, brother, sisters, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours & many friends.
Recommended
5 All Stars for KerryNov 20, 2022 10:11
Gardaí engage in 90-minute standoff with man armed with knife in South KerryNov 18, 2022 17:11
Company must do archaeological assessment on vacant Tralee building earmarked for restaurantNov 20, 2022 13:11
Man and two children rescued after boat capsized in KillarneyNov 19, 2022 18:11
Sunday local GAA fixtures & resultsNov 20, 2022 10:11