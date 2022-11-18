Susan Corcoran née Nulty

Susan Corcoran nee Nulty

Boolteens West, Castlemaine

Reposing Tuesday evening at Flynn's Funeral Home Castlemaine from 6pm - 8pm

Funeral arriving to St. Gobnait's Church Keel Wednesday for Requiem Mass at 12 noon Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery

House Strictly Private Please

Family flowers only please

Donations if desired to The Palliative Care Unit University Hospital Kerry

Sadly missed by her loving husband Tom, sons & daughters Elma, Con, Gearoid, Rosetta & Sarah (predeceased by her beloved son Aidan), grandchildren, in-laws, brother, sisters, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours & many friends.