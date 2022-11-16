Stephen Sweeney, London and formerly Gurteen, Kilgarvan; peacefully after an illness, surrounded by family. Predeceased by his wife Sheila, parents Ned and Annie, brothers John and Dan. Deeply regretted by his brother Eddie, sister Mary Quinn (Monaghan), sister-in-law Maureen Sweeney (London), nephews, nieces, grandnephews and grandnieces. May Stephen's gentle soul rest in peace
Stephen will be reposing at Quill's Funeral Home, Kilgarvan, on Friday, November 18th, from 6pm to 8pm. Rosary at 8pm. Removal on Saturday, November 19th, to Saint Patrick's Church, Kilgarvan for 11am Requiem Mass, which will be live streamed on Kilgarvan Parish Facebook page. Burial afterwards in the local cemetery, Kilgarvan.
