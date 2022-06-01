Sr. Nora Foley O.P, Dominican Sister of Hope, Gloucester, New Jersey and late of Cockhill, Kilcummin.

Peacefully, on the 9th of April 2022, in the care of Brandywine Senior Living, Wall, New Jersey. Predeceased by her brothers, Denis, Robert and Donie, and sisters Mary and Breda. Sadly missed by her sister-in-law Joan, brother-in-law John and her many nieces and nephews and wonderful friends in Ireland and Gloucester City, New Jersey. May she rest in peace.

A Memorial Mass will take place on Saturday 4th of June in Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Kilcummin at 7.30pm.