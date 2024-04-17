The death has occurred of
Sr. Miriam O'Connell
Reposing at Presentation Convent Chapel, Castle Street, Tralee on Thursday (18th April) from 5:30 to 7:00 pm. Funeral arriving to St. John’s Church, Tralee on Friday morning at 11:40 am where the Requiem Mass for Sr. Miriam will be celebrated at 12 noon (streamed on www.stjohns.ie). Interment afterwards in Presentation Convent Cemetery, Tralee.
May She Rest in Peace.
