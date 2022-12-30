Sr Mercedes (Marie) Behan, Presentation Sisters Lixnaw, Millstreet and Tralee

Lying in repose in the Presentation Convent Chapel, Castle St., Tralee from 3 to 5 pm on Sunday (1st January).

Requiem Mass for Sr. Mercedes will be celebrated on Monday at 12 noon in St. John’s Church, Castle Street, Tralee (www.stjohns.ie ), followed by interment in Presentation Convent Cemetery, Lixnaw.

In the interest of safety, you are asked to avoid shaking hands

and to wear a facemask, please.

Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to the Saint Vincent de Paul Society, (www.svp.ie) or care of the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.

Dearest daughter of the late Margaret & Gerard and cherished sister of Helen (Sr. Elizabeth) and the late Michael, Jeremiah & Teddy (Tim).

Sadly missed by her loving family, her nieces Margaret, Angela & Siobhán, nephews Gerard, Aidan, Diarmuid, Mike, Gerard & John, her grandnieces and grandnephews, sisters-in-law Sheila & Mary, her Presentation Community, relatives and many friends.