Sr. Dolores O’Carroll,

Nov 11, 2021 08:11 By receptionradiokerry
Sr. Dolores O’Carroll, Clonakilty and formerly Lixnaw.

On November 10th 2021 unexpectedly at the Sisters of Mercy’s Residence, Arus Muire. SR. DOLORES predeceased by her parents Maurice and Bridget, brother John Joe and sister Breda. Lovingly remembered and sadly missed by her brother Jerry, sisters Kathleen, Sheila and Anne, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, the Sisters and Staff in Arus Muire, the Sisters of Mercy, Southern Province and many dear friends and colleagues.

Funeral Cortege will leave Arus Muire, Clonakilty on Saturday morning at 10.30am proceeding via McCurtain Hill, Pearse Street and onwards to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Clonakilty arriving for requiem mass at 11am.
Mass will be livestreamed on www.clonakiltyparish.ie/live.

Burial afterwards to St. Mary’s Cemetery, Clonakilty.

Please adhere to Government Guidelines on social distancing if attending Funeral Services or Cortege.

