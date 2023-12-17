Sr Dolores Ahern

Peacefully in the dedicated care of the staff of Our Lady of Fatima Nursing Home, Tralee. Dear sister of Owen and the late Tom, Pakie, Seán, Elsie and Letty. Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by the Mercy Sisters, her brother Owen, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and many friends.

"May She Rest In Peace"

Reposing at O'Shea's Funeral Home, Killarney on Monday evening from 4.30pm to 6.30pm followed by removal to St Mary's Cathedral. Requiem Mass on Tuesday morning at 10.30am, burial afterwards in Aghadoe Lawn Cemetery. The Requiem Mass will be live streamed on https://www.churchservices.tv/killarneycathedral