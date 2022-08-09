Sr. Baptist Leen, Mercy Convent, Balloonagh, Tralee, Coláiste Ide, Dingle and formerly of Ballincullig, Kielduff, Tralee; died peacefully on 10th August 2022 in the dedicated care of the staff at Our Lady of Fatima Home, Oakpark, Tralee, dear sister of Jo (U.S.A.) and the late Eamon, Denis, Donal, Dermot, Brendan, Sr. Francis, Eily Rose & Anne. Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by the Mercy Sisters, her sister Jo, nephews, nieces and their families, her relatives and many friends.

Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee, on Thursday (11th August) from 6 pm to 8 pm.

Funeral arriving to St. John’s Church, Tralee on Friday morning at 9.30 am where the Requiem Mass for Sr. Baptist will be celebrated at 10 am (streamed on www.stjohns.ie). Interment afterwards in Rath Cemetery, Tralee.