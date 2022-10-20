Sonya Doyle (née McKiernan)

Tursillagh, Kielduff and formerly of Mitchel's Road, Tralee

Reposing at Mc Elligott’s Funeral Home, Tralee on Sunday from 5.00 to 6.30PM. Funeral arriving to St. John’s Parish Church, Tralee on Monday morning at 9.40AM for 10.00AM Requiem Mass followed by burial afterwards in New Rath Cemetery.

Sonya’s Requiem Mass will be livestreamed on the following link www.stjohns.ie

House Private Please.

Family flowers only. Donations in lieu if desired to The Palliative Care Unit University Hospital Kerry.

Father John, husband Jimmy children CJ, Shane, Ciarán and Saoirse, sisters Lorraine and Sabrina, grandson Noah, CJ’s partner Marley, nephew Ger, niece Michaela, brother-in-law Ger, uncles, aunts, extended family, neighbours and wide circle of friends.