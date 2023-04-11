The death has occurred of Sonny (John P) Breen
Doon, Knocknagree, Cork
The death has occurred of Sonny Breen, Doon, Knocknagree, peacefully on April 12th, with his family by his side and in the excellent care of staff at Our Lady of Lourdes, Kilcummin. Cherished husband of Nellie (O’Keeffe), loving father of Helen, Sheila, Mary, Patrick and Regina, father-in-law to Gary Wallace and Gerry Devitt and grandad to his adored Jack and Ellen. Beloved brother of Donal (Portlaoise) and the late Hannah Deasy (Ballinhassig). Fondly remembered by his sisters-in-law Kay Breen and Joan O’Keeffe (Ballyhea), her husband Jerome and his brother-in-law Fr Tom (Cabinteely), nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.
May he Rest in Peace
Reposing at O’Leary’s Funeral Parlour, Knocknagree (Eircode P51 WD63) on Thursday, April 13th, from 6.30pm to 8pm. Removal from his home on Friday, April 14th, for requiem Mass at 12 noon in Christ the King Church, Knocknagree, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.
Mass will be live streamed on https://www.ipcamlive.com/5f4127a47386
