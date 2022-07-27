Simon Leen

Tylough, Kielduff, Tralee

Reposing at Mc Elligott’s Funeral Home, Tralee on Friday from 6.30PM to 8.00PM. Funeral arriving to St. Brendan’s Church, Clogher on Saturday morning at 10.10AM for 10.30AM Requiem Mass followed by burial afterwards in Clogher Cemetery.

Simon’s Requiem Mass will be livestreamed on the following link https://www.facebook.com/Ballymacelligott-Community-Alert-140925582619239/

House Private Please

Enquiries to Mc Elligott's Funeral Home, Tralee

Wife Joan, son Simon, daughters Anne, Nora, Siobhán and Martina, sister Maureen, grandchildren Amanda, Tracey, Padraig, Daniel, Shaun, James, Jordan, Sophie, Alyssa, John and Jamie, great-grandchildren Jay and Mason, sons-in-law Kevin (Howard) and Séamus (Hunt), daughter-in-law Jacinta (Bradley), nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and wide circle of friends.