Simon Leen
Tylough, Kielduff, Tralee
Reposing at Mc Elligott’s Funeral Home, Tralee on Friday from 6.30PM to 8.00PM. Funeral arriving to St. Brendan’s Church, Clogher on Saturday morning at 10.10AM for 10.30AM Requiem Mass followed by burial afterwards in Clogher Cemetery.
Simon’s Requiem Mass will be livestreamed on the following link https://www.facebook.com/Ballymacelligott-Community-Alert-140925582619239/
House Private Please
Enquiries to Mc Elligott's Funeral Home, Tralee
Wife Joan, son Simon, daughters Anne, Nora, Siobhán and Martina, sister Maureen, grandchildren Amanda, Tracey, Padraig, Daniel, Shaun, James, Jordan, Sophie, Alyssa, John and Jamie, great-grandchildren Jay and Mason, sons-in-law Kevin (Howard) and Séamus (Hunt), daughter-in-law Jacinta (Bradley), nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and wide circle of friends.
