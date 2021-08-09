Advertisement

Shelia Murphy née Gaine

Aug 11, 2021 08:08 By receptionradiokerry
Shelia Murphy née Gaine, Barraduff Village, Headford, Killarney.
A private requiem mass will take place this Thursday at 11am in the Sacred Heart Church, Barraduff.
Burial afterwards in Killaha Cemetery.

