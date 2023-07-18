Sheila O'Sullivan (née O'Shea), Kells Bay,Cahirciveen, peacefully, in the company of family and friends, at St Anne's Hospital, Cahirciveen, on Monday, 17th July 2023. Predeceased by her beloved husband Timmy. Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by cousins, godchildren, neighbours and friends. May Sheila Rest In Peace
Advertisement
Reposing at her home in Kells Bay (V23 YW83) on Tuesday, 18th July 2023, from 7pm to 9pm. Requiem mass will take place on Wednesday, 19th July 2023, at 11am in the O'Connell Memorial Church, Cahirciveen. Burial will take place afterwards in the Holy Cross Cemetery, Cahirciveen.
Recommended
Tour De France resumes todayJul 18, 2023 08:26
Leeds takeover completedJul 18, 2023 08:24
Ireland fully focused on World Cup openerJul 18, 2023 08:23
Rovers without Byrne and Farrugia in IcelandJul 18, 2023 08:19
Tuesday Local GAA Fixtures and ResultsJul 18, 2023 09:53