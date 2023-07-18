Sheila O'Sullivan (née O'Shea), Kells Bay,Cahirciveen, peacefully, in the company of family and friends, at St Anne's Hospital, Cahirciveen, on Monday, 17th July 2023. Predeceased by her beloved husband Timmy. Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by cousins, godchildren, neighbours and friends. May Sheila Rest In Peace

Reposing at her home in Kells Bay (V23 YW83) on Tuesday, 18th July 2023, from 7pm to 9pm. Requiem mass will take place on Wednesday, 19th July 2023, at 11am in the O'Connell Memorial Church, Cahirciveen. Burial will take place afterwards in the Holy Cross Cemetery, Cahirciveen.