Cork booked their place in hurling�s All Ireland quarter-finals after securing victory over a battling Offaly side in Tullamore.

Final score Cork 4-25 Offaly 3-19.

They will play Dublin next weekend.

Wexford secured their spot in the last six.

They defeated Laois on a score-line of 32 points to 20, they will take on Clare also next weekend.