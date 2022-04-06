Sheila O'Donoghue Nee O'Meara, "Valley View", Gortdromakerrie, Muckross, Killarney and late of 12 High Street, Killarney.
Reposing at O'Shea's Funeral Home, Killarney on Sunday evening from 4.00-6.00pm followed by removal to St Mary's Cathedral
Requiem Mass on Monday morning at 10.30am. burial afterwards in Aghadoe Lawn Cemetery.
Family Information:-
Suddenly, but peacefully, at her home, Sheila. Beloved wife of the late Michael Jim, loving mother of Karen, Hugh, Cono, Michael Bernard and the late Maura and much loved nana of Eoin, Micheál, Beth, Kate, Danny, Michael, David, Moira, Jamie and Lara. Sadly missed and dearly loved by her family, sons-in-law Jimmy and Noel, daughters-in-law Eileen, Ann and Edel, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews, relatives, neighbours and many dear friends. Predeceased by her twin sister Eileen and her brothers Donal and Padraig.
"May Her Gentle Soul Rest In Peace"
