Sheila O' Shea nee Sullivan-Morgan

Gurranes Bonane Kenmare

A private family funeral will take place for Sheila with her requiem Mass being celebrated on Tuesday morning at 11am in St. Fiachna’s Church Bonane which will be live streamed on mycondolences.ie followed by burial in St. Fiachna’s Cemetery Bonane.

Family flowers only please, donations if desired to the Alzheimers Society of Ireland.

Advertisement

Enquiries to O’ Connors Funeral Directors Kenmare