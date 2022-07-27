Sheila Murphy (nee Cronin), Killeentierna, Currow and formerly of Lyre, Gneeveguilla, 27th July 2022. Peacefully, surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her sister Eileen and infant brother Timothy.

Deeply regretted by her husband Tommy, sons Alan and Niall, daughter Michelle, daughters-in-law Nat and Sue, Niamh and Glen and family, her adored grandchildren, Harry, Charlie, Francescia, Archie, Hugo and Nelly, sisters Margaret and Noreen, brothers Noel, Nealus, John and Marcus, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, neighbours and many friends.

May She Rest in Peace

Reposing at Killeentierna Parish Centre on Friday from 5.30pm to 8.00pm. Remains arriving at The Church of the Immaculate Conception, Currow at 11.40am on Saturday for 12 noon mass. Burial afterwards in St Michael’s Cemetery, Killeentierna.

Mass will be live streamed on www.churchservices.tv/coticcurrow

Family flower only, donations in lieu to Palliative Care, University Hospital Kerry. House Private please. Enquiries to Sheehan’s Undertakers, Farranfore.