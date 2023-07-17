Sheila McEllistrim née Dillon, of Lower Ardoughter, (Kilmore) Ballyduff.

Peacefully surrounded by her loving family and the staff of the Heather Ward, St. Columbanus Home, Killarney on the 16th July, 2023. Predeceased by her loving husband, Patrick, her parents Michael and Elizabeth, her brothers-in-law James, Mossie and Richie, her sisters-in-law Julie, Teresa and Mary. Deeply regretted and deservedly missed by her loving brothers Anthony and Stevie, niece-in-law Anne, nephews-in-law Patrick and Nicholas, cousins, extended relatives, kind neighbours and wonderful friends.

May Sheila's gentle soul rest in peace.

Remains arriving to St. Peter and Paul's Church, Ballyduff on Tuesday morning at 10:45am for Requiem Mass at 11:00am. Burial immediately afterwards in Rahela Cemetery, Ballyduff. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to the Heather Ward of St. Columbanus Home, Killarney. Donation box in place at the church. House strictly private please.

The family wish to sincerely thank ALL the staff of the Heather Ward of St. Columbanus Home, Killarney for the wonderful love and care Sheila received over the last 8 years.