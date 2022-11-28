Sheila Griffin née McKenna, Gurrane West, Killorglin and formerly of Steelroe, Killorglin.

Sadly missed by her loving husband Jerry, children John, Mary, David, Dermot, Betty, Anna, Evelyn, Sheila, Mikey & Tina, 21 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, sister Maureen, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours & many friends

Advertisement

Reposing tomorrow Wednesday at Flynn's Funeral Home, Killorglin from 4.30pm to 7pm. Funeral arriving on Thursday morning to St. James' Church, Killorglin where the Requiem Mass for Sheila Griffin née Mc Kenna will be celebrated at 10.30am. Burial afterwards in Ardmoniel Cemetery. Mass will be live streamed on www.mcnmedia.tv

Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to Palliative Care.