Sheila Frances Dunne née Healy, Liosnagaoithe, Cromane and London.
Shelia Frances was predeceased by her husband Noel, her parents James & Bridget, brother Michael & sister Kathleen. Deeply mourned by her daughter Anna Marie, son Kevin, sister Mary, brother Patrick, grandchildren Beth, Jack, Grace and Daisy, son-in-law Dave, daughter-in-law Wendy, sister-in-law Pauline, cousins, extended family and many friends.
A private family funeral will take place for Shelia Frances with requiem mass on Saturday (Aug 21st) at 10.30am at the Star of the Sea Church, Cromane, followed by burial in Cromane Cemetery. Family Flowers only please.
