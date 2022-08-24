Advertisement

Sheila Fitzgerald née O'Shea, Glens South, Dingle.

On the 25th of August 2022 at her home, Sheila. Sadly missed by her loving husband Thomas, son Mark, sister Elizabeth, brother Dermot, sisters in law Kathleen and Mary, brothers in law John and Jerry, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. R.I.P.

Reposing at O'Connor's Funeral Home, Dingle on Sunday evening from 4 p.m. to 5.30 p.m. Remains to arrive St. Mary's Church, Dingle on Monday morning for 11 a.m. Requiem Mass https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/paroiste-naomh-muire-dingle followed by interment in St. Brendan's Cemetery, Dingle.

