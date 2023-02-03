Sheila Corbett née O’ Donoghue, Lakevale, Ballydesmond and formerly of Knockinane, Kilcummin.
Reposing in Tarrant’s Funeral Home Ballydesmond on this Monday evening Feb. 6th from 6:00pm to 7.30pm. Sheila’s funeral cortage will arrive at St. Patrick’s Church Ballydesmond at 10:40am on Tuesday Feb. 7th for Requiem Mass at 11am followed by burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.
Family Information: The death has occurred of Sheila Corbett née O’ Donoghue Lakevale, Ballydesmond and formerly of Knockinane, Kilcummin, on Feb. 3rd in the care of University Hospital Tralee. Sheila, beloved sister of the late Tim and William, will be deeply missed by her loving husband Denis (D. Joe), sister Joan, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and many friends.
Rest in Peace
