Shane O'Connor, Railbrook, Clash East, Ballinorig, Tralee, died on 9th November 2022. Dearly loved and sadly missed by his loving family, his parents Seán and Ita, his sisters Louise and Catriona, his partner Carol, his adored children Laura, Nicole, David and Lucy, his very dear friend Peg, his brother-in-law Nicky, relatives, neighbours and many friends. May He Rest In Peace
Reposing at "The Rose Room" Hogan's Funeral Home, Tralee, on Friday, 11th November 2022, from 6pm to 8pm. Funeral cortége departing Hogan's Funeral Home at 11.15am on Saturday 12th November, arriving at St. John's Church, Tralee at 11.30am where the Requiem Mass for Shane will be celebrated at 12 noon (live streamed on www.stjohns.ie). Interment afterwards in the Old Rath Cemetery, Tralee.
Private parking at front and rear of Hogan's Funeral Home for mourners.
Enquiries to John O'Rahilly at Hogan's Funeral Home, Tralee on 066 7121119 or 0876865632.
