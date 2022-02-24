Shane Burke, Castleview, Fenit and Muing, Tralee and formerly of Main Street, Stratford-on-Slaney, Co Wicklow.

Family Information: Mother Tess, son Shane, daughters Nakkita, Paige and Trisha and loved partner Lisa, brothers Paschal, Jason, Darren and Emmett, sisters Michelle, Fiona, Tricia, Jennifer and Samantha, Paige’s partner Ricky, Trisha’s partner John, grandchildren David and Amelia-Rose, uncles, aunts, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, grand-nephews, grand-nieces, cousins, extended family, neighbours and wide circle of friends.

Reposing in McElligott’s Funeral Home, Tralee this evening from 6.30PM to 7.30PM. Funeral arriving to the Church of the Purification, Churchill on Saturday at 10.40am for 11am Requiem Mass, followed by burial in New Rath Cemetery, Tralee.

Mass will be livestreamed on this link www.churchmedia.tv/camera/churchill

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to The Irish Heart Foundation https://irishheart.ie/ways-to-give/

Enquiries to Mc Elligott's Funeral Home, Tralee.