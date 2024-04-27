Seán Quinlan PC, Beenduff, Ballyduff, who died suddenly on 27th April 2024.

Predeceased by his parents Will and Molly (nee Wynne), brother Mike Joe, sisters Catherine and Betty and his uncle Jimmy.

Sadly missed by his beloved wife Anne (nee Goggin),dear father of William and Patrick, daughters-in-law Sheila and Tara, his cherished grandchildren Darragh, Shawna, Shannon and Holly, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, cousin Margaret, extended family, neighbours and a large circle of friends.

May He Rest in Peace.

Reposing at his home (V92Y621) Monday 29th April from 4pm to 8pm. Requiem Mass will be celebrated for Seán on Tuesday morning at 11am in St. Peter & Paul's Church, Ballyduff, livestreamed on St Peter and St Paul Church followed by cremation in Shannon Crematorium.