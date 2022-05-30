Sean O' Sullivan

Reeks Veiw, Dromavalla. Killorglin

Reposing Friday evening at his Residence from 5pm - 8pm

Removal Saturday morning to St. James's Church Killorglin for Requiem Mass at 10.30am Burial afterwards in Milltown Cemetery

Predeceased by his beloved wife Margaret, brother Michael & sisters Patricia & Maureen.

Sadly missed by his daughters Eileen, Ann & Josephine, grandchildren Dean & Shawna, sons-in-law Denis, Charlie & Derek, sisters Eileen, Kathleen & Noreen, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews extended family, neighbours & friends and his many golfing buddies at Dooks Golf Club where he was proud Captain in 1983 & President in 2007.