Sean O' Sullivan
Reeks Veiw, Dromavalla. Killorglin
Reposing Friday evening at his Residence from 5pm - 8pm
Removal Saturday morning to St. James's Church Killorglin for Requiem Mass at 10.30am Burial afterwards in Milltown Cemetery
Predeceased by his beloved wife Margaret, brother Michael & sisters Patricia & Maureen.
Advertisement
Sadly missed by his daughters Eileen, Ann & Josephine, grandchildren Dean & Shawna, sons-in-law Denis, Charlie & Derek, sisters Eileen, Kathleen & Noreen, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews extended family, neighbours & friends and his many golfing buddies at Dooks Golf Club where he was proud Captain in 1983 & President in 2007.
Recommended
Warning issued to beach goers about deadly jellyfish in KerryMay 30, 2022 17:05
Calls for action to address rise in anti-social and criminal behaviour in mid-Kerry estateJun 1, 2022 13:06
CAB monitoring 40 criminals in KerryJun 1, 2022 13:06
Drone team joins search for man missing on CarrauntoohilJun 2, 2022 13:06
Efforts to rescue missing climber on Carrauntoohil are continuing this afternoonJun 2, 2022 08:06