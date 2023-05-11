Sean O' Riordan Ballydribbeen, Killarney and late of Kilfilem, Farranfore. Peacefully at his home in the company of his loving family. Beloved husband of the late Rita and Mary and loving father of Carol, Daniel, Mary, Rita, Sheila, John, Noreen, Bernie and Annie. Sadly missed and dearly loved by his family, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, brother Redmond, sister Catherine, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

"May Seán Rest In Peace"

Reposing at O'Shea's Funeral Home, Killarney on Sunday evening from 7.15pm to 8.30pm. Funeral arriving at Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Kilcummin on Monday morning at 10.40am for Requiem Mass at 11.00am. The Requiem Mass for Seán will be live streamed on https://www.churchservices.tv/kilcummin Burial afterwards in Holy Cross Cemetery, Kilcummin. No flowers by request, donations if desired to Palliative Care.