Seán Houlihan

Victor Road, Kensal Green, London and formerly of Coomaspeara, Mastergeehy, Co Kerry

Seán will be repatriated to Kerry and will repose in Daly's Funeral Home, Cahersiveen on Friday (17th February) from 7.30pm to 9pm. Removal will take place on Saturday morning (18th February), at 10.30am from Daly's Funeral Home, Cahersiveen to arrive at the Daniel O'Connell Memorial Church, Cahersiveen for requiem mass at 11am. Burial will take place afterwards in Dromid Cemetery.

Family Flowers only please, donations if desired to the Food Bank at Sacred Heart of Jesus Church, Quex Road, London (link below).

https://parish.rcdow.org.uk/kilburn/donate/

Please add the following message - 'In Memory of Seán Houlihan' - so the Church are aware that this is a donation for the foodbank.

Sean is lovingly remembered by his wife Alice, his sons, John and Kieran his daughter Claire, grand daughter Nóra, daughter in law Mary, his son in law Pádraig, sister in law Cait, niece, nephews, relatives neighbours and friends.

Pre-deceased by his brothers Pádraig and Martin, and his sister in law Mary.