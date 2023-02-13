Seán Houlihan
Victor Road, Kensal Green, London and formerly of Coomaspeara, Mastergeehy, Co Kerry
Seán will be repatriated to Kerry and will repose in Daly's Funeral Home, Cahersiveen on Friday (17th February) from 7.30pm to 9pm. Removal will take place on Saturday morning (18th February), at 10.30am from Daly's Funeral Home, Cahersiveen to arrive at the Daniel O'Connell Memorial Church, Cahersiveen for requiem mass at 11am. Burial will take place afterwards in Dromid Cemetery.
Family Flowers only please, donations if desired to the Food Bank at Sacred Heart of Jesus Church, Quex Road, London (link below).
https://parish.rcdow.org.uk/kilburn/donate/
Please add the following message - 'In Memory of Seán Houlihan' - so the Church are aware that this is a donation for the foodbank.
Sean is lovingly remembered by his wife Alice, his sons, John and Kieran his daughter Claire, grand daughter Nóra, daughter in law Mary, his son in law Pádraig, sister in law Cait, niece, nephews, relatives neighbours and friends.
Pre-deceased by his brothers Pádraig and Martin, and his sister in law Mary.
Recommended
Some data published by MTU hackers relates to IT TraleeFeb 14, 2023 08:02
UHK engages debt collectors to secure over half a million euro payments due from patientsFeb 14, 2023 08:02
Investigations underway as young Kerry men blackmailed after sharing intimate imagesFeb 13, 2023 17:02
Several Kerry winners in Brides of Munster Wedding Industry AwardsFeb 14, 2023 13:02
Cahersiveen residents appeal for gates and signs to be removed from estate entranceFeb 14, 2023 13:02