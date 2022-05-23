Seamus O'Shea, Golf Links Road, Limerick and originally of Tarmons, Waterville and formerly of the University of Limerick.

Seamus died peacefully, in University Hospital Limerick. Sadly mourned by his loving wife Mary, daughters Deirdre, Mairéad & Sinéad, sons-in-law Ismail & Andy, grandchildren Kareem, Grace, James & Meadhbh, sisters-in-law Kathleen, Kathleen & Anne, brothers-in-law Frankie & Willie, nephews, nieces, relatives & friends. Rest in Peace

Reposing at Griffin’s Funeral Home, John’s Gate on Thursday, 26th May, from 6pm to 7:30pm. Arriving to Mary Magdalene Church, Monaleen for Requiem Mass on Friday, 27th May, at 12 noon. Mass will be streamed live here https://www.churchservices.tv/monaleen

Funeral afterwards to St. Nicholas’ Cemetery, Adare. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to Milford Care Centre.