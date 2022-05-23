Seamus O'Shea, Golf Links Road, Limerick and originally of Tarmons, Waterville and formerly of the University of Limerick.
Seamus died peacefully, in University Hospital Limerick. Sadly mourned by his loving wife Mary, daughters Deirdre, Mairéad & Sinéad, sons-in-law Ismail & Andy, grandchildren Kareem, Grace, James & Meadhbh, sisters-in-law Kathleen, Kathleen & Anne, brothers-in-law Frankie & Willie, nephews, nieces, relatives & friends. Rest in Peace
Reposing at Griffin’s Funeral Home, John’s Gate on Thursday, 26th May, from 6pm to 7:30pm. Arriving to Mary Magdalene Church, Monaleen for Requiem Mass on Friday, 27th May, at 12 noon. Mass will be streamed live here https://www.churchservices.tv/monaleen
Funeral afterwards to St. Nicholas’ Cemetery, Adare. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to Milford Care Centre.
Recommended
Gardaí renew appeal for information following fatal collision in TraleeMay 23, 2022 17:05
Kerry manager says injury picture will be clear later in weekMay 24, 2022 07:05
Innovative social-eco farming project launched in KerryMay 23, 2022 17:05
Man who died following Tralee stabbing is named locallyMay 23, 2022 17:05
Gardaí investigating burglary in North KerryMay 23, 2022 17:05