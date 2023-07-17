Seamus Mc Carthy, Gneeveguilla Post Office. On July 16th 2023, peacefully and surrounded by his family at Mallow General Hospital. Predeceased by sons Vincent and Frank. Seamus will be sadly missed by his wife Noreen, daughters Margaret (Doody), Ann Marie, Nora Mary, sons Timmy and Patrick, daughter-in-law Marie, son-in-law John and Patrick's partner Vanessa. Fondly remembered by grandchildren Brogan and Jayden, his sister Hannah Mary, brother Sean Ambrose, brother-in-law, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and many friends. May his Gentle Soul Rest in Peace.

House private please on Monday (17th July). Reposing at St. Brigid’s Funeral Home, Gneeveguilla, on Tuesday, 18th July, from 5pm to 8pm. Seamus' funeral cortège will depart his residence on Wednesday, July 19th, for his Requiem Mass at 12 noon in the Church of the Holy Rosary, Gneeveguilla. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Requiem Mass for Seamus can be viewed live from the following link https://www.mcnmedia.tv/Camera/church-of-the-holy-rosary-rathmore