Séamus Kennedy, Old Marian Park and formerly of Mitchels Avenue, Tralee.

Séamus - cherished husband of Michelle and adored father of Dara, Cián and Cáit. (Predeceased by his nephew Seán). Deeply regretted by his loving family – his wife, sons, daughter, Cián’s partner Emily and Cáit’s partner Craig, brothers Donie and Brian, sister Máiréad, sisters-in-law Denise and Marian, nephews Niall and Michael, nieces Carina and Nóirín, grandnephew Kieran, extended family, neighbours and friends. May He Rest in Peace

Reposing at Mc Elligott’s Funeral Home, Tralee on Tuesday evening (Aug 16th) from 6.00PM to 7.30PM.

Funeral cortège will depart Mc Elligott’s Funeral Home on Wednesday (Aug 17th) at 11.30AM arriving at New Rath Cemetery at 12 noon for interment.

House private please.