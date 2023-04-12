The death has occurred of Seamus Bennett
Coolbaha, Listowel, Kerry / Ballybunion,
Seamus Bennett of Coolbaha, Listowel and Ballybunion, died peacefully on Thursday, 13th. April. Predeceased by his partner, Mary Quinlan. Sadly missed and fondly remembered by his brothers, Donald, Tony and Francis, his sisters, Maureen, Ann and Eileen, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
Reposing in Lynch's Funeral Home, Ballybunion on Sunday, 16th April, from 6.00pm to 8.00pm.
Requiem Mass will take place in St. John's Church, Ballybunion on Monday, 17th April, at 11.00am followed by burial immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery (St. John's) for those unable to attend the mass will be live-streamed on www.facebook.com/stjohnsparishballybunion.
Recommended
Council says land acquisition and negotiations with landowners progressing for South Kerry GreenwayApr 13, 2023 17:04
Bishop of Kerry among those who asked Integration Minister to reverse decision to move Ukrainians to MayoApr 14, 2023 09:04
Man accused of swinging knife in alleged morning rush-hour attack in TraleeApr 12, 2023 17:04
Tralee house on the market for over €1 millionApr 13, 2023 17:04
Over 6,000 in Kerry contacted by Revenue for not paying property taxApr 14, 2023 09:04