The death has occurred of Seamus Bennett

Coolbaha, Listowel, Kerry / Ballybunion,

Seamus Bennett of Coolbaha, Listowel and Ballybunion, died peacefully on Thursday, 13th. April. Predeceased by his partner, Mary Quinlan. Sadly missed and fondly remembered by his brothers, Donald, Tony and Francis, his sisters, Maureen, Ann and Eileen, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Reposing in Lynch's Funeral Home, Ballybunion on Sunday, 16th April, from 6.00pm to 8.00pm.

Advertisement

Requiem Mass will take place in St. John's Church, Ballybunion on Monday, 17th April, at 11.00am followed by burial immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery (St. John's) for those unable to attend the mass will be live-streamed on www.facebook.com/stjohnsparishballybunion.