Sadie O’Connor née Meade, Glencullare, Tarbert.
Sadie is deeply regretted by her sister, Sr. Mary of the Sacred Heart, her beloved family, Desmond, Barry, Maria, Una, Noelle, Loreto, Columba, Roisin, her daughters-in-law Breda, Bernadette and Marie, her sons-in-law Gerard Geoghegan, Marty Holland, Tom Rice and Arthur O’Brien. Sadly missed by her 17 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren, nephews, niece, relatives, kind neighbours and wide circle of friends. Sadie is pre-deceased by her loving husband Eddie and her sisters Moira (Prendiville) and Sr. Raphael.
Sadie’s Funeral cortége will arrive at St. Mary’s Church, Tarbert, on Friday morning for Requiem Mass at 11am. Mass will be live-streamed on www.stmarystarbert.com
Burial afterwards in Lislaughtin Abbey.
In ensuring everybody’s safety we ask that you please adhere to all guidelines relating to Government and HSE advice regarding social distancing, the wearing of face masks and all other protocols, at all times while attending the funeral.
Family flowers only.
Donations if desired to the Irish Cancer Society.
