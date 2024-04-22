Rose Switzer [née Burkett] Liosdara, Oakpark, Tralee, Co Kerry.
Funeral Details: Reposing at McElligott’s Funeral Home on Thursday from 5.30PM to 6.30PM. Funeral arriving to St John’s Parish Church, Tralee on Friday morning at 11.40AM for Requiem Mass at 12 noon followed by burial afterwards in Old Rath Cemetery. Requiem Mass for Rose will be livestreamed on the following link http://www.stjohns.ie
Family flowers only. Donations in lieu to the Tralee Community Nursing Unit c/o McElligott’s Funeral Home, Tralee.
Family Information: Rose is pre-deceased by her husband Denis [February 2023].
Cherished mother of Maurice and Doreen.
Sadly missed by her loving family – her son, daughter, grandchildren Timothy, Sinéad, Donncha, Stephen and Rosemarie, great-grandchildren Millie, Alison and Zoe, brother Carl, sister Doris [New York], son-in-law Martin, daughter-in-law Helena, sister-in-law Celia, extended family, neighbours and the staff and residents of Tralee Community Nursing Unit.
Rest In Peace
Recommended
Monsignor Hugh O'Flaherty mural in Tralee defaced with Hitler referencesApr 22, 2024 13:15
Kerry players on teams of the week; minor captain namedApr 22, 2024 13:06
New flight from Cork Airport to Corfu announcedApr 22, 2024 13:16
Irish winger Mack Hansen almost ready for actionApr 22, 2024 13:01
Kerry Racing NewsApr 22, 2024 15:22