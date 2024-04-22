Rose Switzer [née Burkett] Liosdara, Oakpark, Tralee, Co Kerry.

Funeral Details: Reposing at McElligott’s Funeral Home on Thursday from 5.30PM to 6.30PM. Funeral arriving to St John’s Parish Church, Tralee on Friday morning at 11.40AM for Requiem Mass at 12 noon followed by burial afterwards in Old Rath Cemetery. Requiem Mass for Rose will be livestreamed on the following link http://www.stjohns.ie

Family flowers only. Donations in lieu to the Tralee Community Nursing Unit c/o McElligott’s Funeral Home, Tralee.

Family Information: Rose is pre-deceased by her husband Denis [February 2023].

Cherished mother of Maurice and Doreen.

Sadly missed by her loving family – her son, daughter, grandchildren Timothy, Sinéad, Donncha, Stephen and Rosemarie, great-grandchildren Millie, Alison and Zoe, brother Carl, sister Doris [New York], son-in-law Martin, daughter-in-law Helena, sister-in-law Celia, extended family, neighbours and the staff and residents of Tralee Community Nursing Unit.

Rest In Peace