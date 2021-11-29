Rose Quilter née Doran of Gortinare, Lixnaw and formerly Lyreacrompane.

Beloved wife of the late Gus (March 2021) and dear mother of Liam, Helen, Kevin and the late baby Una and sister of Joan (Meehan). Sadly missed by her loving family, her grandchildren Alex, Abbie, Aoife, Grace, Matthew, Ted & Mary Rose, son-in-law Joseph (O’Flaherty), daughters-in-law Eileen & Jacqueline, brothers-in-law Jacques & Frank, sisters-in-law Kay (Walsh), Eileen (Trant) and Sr. Noreen, nieces and nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at The Gleasure Funeral Home, Greenville, Listowel, on Tuesday from 7pm to 8.30pm for family and close friends. Requiem Mass for Rose will be celebrated on Wednesday at 11am in St. Michael’s Church, Lixnaw, (streamed on www.churchcamlive.ie/lixnaw) followed by interment in Kiltomey Cemetery, Lixnaw.