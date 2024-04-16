Rose Giles née Hill, Faha, Killarney. Co Kerry.

Reposing tomorrow evening Wednesday April 17th at Flynn's Funeral Home, Castlemaine from 5.30pm to 7.30pm, followed by removal to St. Michael's Church, Iveragh Road, Killorglin. Funeral Service for Rose Giles née Hill will be celebrated on Thursday April 18th at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Kilcolman Churchyard, Milltown.

Family Information:- Rose passed away peacefully at home in the loving care of her family on April 15th 2024. Predeceased by her beloved husband James and her dear son Richard. Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her sons James, Des & Peter.

Daughters-in-law Kathleen & Siobhán, her dearly loved grandchildren Roisín, Aoife, Katie, Nicola, Seamus & Robert and her great-grandchildren Cillian & Caoimhe, relatives, neighbours & many friends.

Please use the online Condolence book as an option to offer your sympathies.

Rose's family would like to thank you for your support and understanding at this difficult time.