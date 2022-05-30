Rosaleen Casey née O’Shea

Rosaleen Casey nee O’Shea of Main Street, Ballyheigue and formerly Keel, Castlemaine.

Died peacefully on 28th May 2022, beloved wife of Paudie, dearest mother of Caroline, Jimmy, Sarah & Jeanette and loving sister of Dora (Barton - Chicago), Beth (O’Shea- Castlemaine), Joan (Murphy - Tralee), Mary (Cleary - Detroit), Peggy (Coulter - New York), Paddy (Tralee), Denny (Keel), Norrie (Leen - Ballyheigue) & Ann (Kane - Keel) and the late Ned (died 29th May 2022), Bridget, Tom, Billy & Kitty. Sadly missed by her heartbroken family, her grandchildren Ben, Nicola, Cian, Katie, Louie & Archie, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, nephews, nieces, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, relatives and many friends.

Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee, on Wednesday (1st June) from 6 to 7.30 pm. Funeral arriving to St. Mary’s Church, Ballyheigue, on Thursday morning at 10.30 am where the Requiem Mass for Rosaleen will be celebrated at 11 am (streamed on www.churchmedia.tv/st-marys-church-ballyheigue-1). Interment afterwards in St. James’ Cemetery, Ballyheigue. Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to Cancer Research (www.cancer.ie) or care of the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.