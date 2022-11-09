Ronan Fleming, Scrahan Court, Ross Road, Killarney and formerly of Marian Terrace, Killarney and Malaga, Spain.

Peacefully on the 28th October 2022 in Malaga, Spain. Predeceased by his father Patrick and sister Rita. Ronan will be lovingly remembered by his mother Philomena, sisters Louise and Diana, brothers Colin, Derek, Malcolm and Karl, nieces Isolde, Natalie, Aisling, Aoife, Alianne and Leah, nephews Gareth, Corin, Stephen, Kiain, Dara and Eanna, sisters-in-law, Chrissane, Kathleen, Caroline, brothers-in-law Des and Mick, relatives and friends.

"May Ronan Rest In Peace"

Reposing at O'Shea's Funeral Home, Killarney on Sunday evening from 4.00pm to 6.00pm. Requiem Mass on Monday at 10.30am in St Mary's Cathedral, followed by private cremation. The Requiem Mass for Ronan will be live streamed on https://www.churchservices.tv/killarneycathedral No flowers by request, donations if desired to the Kevin Bell Trust.