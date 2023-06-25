Ronaldas Zadojenko' Woodside House, The Village, Glenbeigh, Co Kerry.

Reposing in Brennans Funeral Home, Glenbeigh from 5pm to 7pm on Tuesday 27th of June. Funeral Mass for Ronaldas will the place in St. James Church, Glenbeigh on Wednesday 28th at 10.30am. Mass will be live streamed on MCN media, St. James Church, Glenbeigh. A private family interment will take place in Columbarium Wall, Killarney.

Family Information: Peacefully at his residence in Woodside House, Glenbeigh. Sadly missed by his loving partner Lina, son Martin, mother Brone, sister Ilona relatives and friends.