Robert (Aldy) Dillon, Foildarrig, Duagh; Suddenly, on August 13th, 2023. Beloved brother of the late Mary and Peggy. Aldy will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his nieces Margaret O'Grady (née Corridan) Templeglantine and Ursula Munns (London), grandnephews, grandnieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.
Reposing at Lyons Funeral Home, Derry, Listowel, this Thursday evening from 6.00 p.m to 7.30 p.m. Funeral arriving to St. Brigid's Church, Duagh, on Friday afternoon at 2.15 p.m, with the Requiem Mass for Aldy being celebrated at 2.30 p.m, live-streamed on www.dioceseofkerry.ie/parish/duagh, followed by burial afterwards in Springmount Cemetery, Duagh.
