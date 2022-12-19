RITA O'BRIEN (née QUINLAN), Claddanure East, Kenmare, Kerry.

Formerly of St. Brendan’s Park, Tralee. Peacefully, at her home and surrounded by her loving family. Loving wife and best friend of Michael, dear mother of Anne, Mary, Michael and Rita and adoring grandmother of Lily, Spencer, Hamish, Kevin, Hazel, Michael, Ruari and Isabel.

Sadly missed and fondly remembered by her family, sons-in-law Brendan, Scott and John, daughter-in-law Claire, brother Michael, sisters Eileen and Hannah, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, in-laws, extended family and a large circle of friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at Finnegan’s Funeral Home, Kenmare from 6pm to 8pm on Tuesday (December 20th)

Requiem Mass at 11am on Wednesday (December 21st) in Holy Cross Church, Kenmare - which will be livestreamed on www.kenmareparish.com – (livestreaming) –

followed by Private Cremation at 12 noon on Thursday (December 22nd) at The Island Crematorium, Rocky Island, Ringaskiddy, Cork

Family flowers only, please. Donations if desired, to Rockmount Care Centre, Kilgarvan

Rita’s family would like to thank you for your support and understanding at this difficult time.