Rita Keehan (née O'Sullivan) Woodland Heights Newmarket on Fergus, Co Clare and formerly Ballyhar, Killarney, Co Kerry
on Friday 14 January 2022
Deeply missed by her husband Michael, her children James, Niamh, Michael and Irene, her grandchildren Megan and Aidan.
Beloved sister of Patie, Ger, Joe, Seano and the late Connie
Deeply missed by her sons-in- law Ricky and David, daughter-in-law April, Sisters-in-law, her dear friends Nelly and Eileen, nephews, nieces and a wide circle of friends and neighbours
Funeral mass on Tuesday 18th at 11 O, Clock in Our Lady of the Rosary Church Newmarket On Fergus followed By Cremation in Shannon Crematorium at 12:30. Family flowers only. House private please .
Mass will be streamed on Newmarket On Fergus web cam
Please adhere to HSE guidelines with regard to Social Distancing with no handshaking please.
Recommended
Kerry man elected chair of national IFA committeeJan 15, 2022 17:01
Planning application submitted for new Killarney crecheJan 15, 2022 16:01
Communities gather at vigils for Ashling Murphy in KerryJan 15, 2022 11:01
Organiser apologises for comments at Tralee vigilJan 15, 2022 17:01