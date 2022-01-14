Advertisement

Rita Keehan (née O' Sullivan

Rita Keehan (née O' Sullivan

Rita Keehan (née O'Sullivan) Woodland Heights Newmarket on Fergus, Co Clare and formerly Ballyhar, Killarney, Co Kerry

on Friday 14 January 2022

 

Deeply missed by her husband Michael, her children James, Niamh, Michael and Irene, her grandchildren Megan and Aidan.

Beloved sister of Patie, Ger, Joe, Seano and the late Connie

Deeply missed by her sons-in- law Ricky and David, daughter-in-law April, Sisters-in-law, her dear friends Nelly and Eileen, nephews, nieces and a wide circle of friends and neighbours

Funeral mass on Tuesday 18th at 11 O, Clock in Our Lady of the Rosary Church  Newmarket On Fergus followed By Cremation in Shannon Crematorium at 12:30. Family flowers only. House private please .

Mass will be streamed on Newmarket On Fergus  web cam

Please adhere to HSE guidelines with regard to Social Distancing with no handshaking please.

