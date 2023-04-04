Rita Carey née Murphy, Gortagullane, Muckross, Killarney and formerly of Mallow, Co. Cork.
Peacefully at her home in the company of her family and friends. Beloved wife of the late John. Dearly loved and sadly missed by her nieces and nephews, relatives, kind neighbours and her many dear friends.
"May Her Gentle Soul Rest In Peace"
Advertisement
Reposing at O'Shea's Funeral Home on Friday evening from 4.30pm to 6.00pm followed by removal to St Mary's Cathedral. Liturgy of the Word on Saturday morning at 10.30am, burial afterwards in Killaha Graveyard, Glenflesk, Killarney. The Liturgy of Word for Rita will be live streamed on https://www.churchservices.tv/killarneycathedral No flowers by request, donations if desired to Palliative Care.
Recommended
More than half of properties sold in Kerry in 2021 were to buyers without a mortgageApr 5, 2023 13:04
Kerry may be heading for wetter weather over the long termApr 5, 2023 13:04
Man taken to hospital following incident in KillarneyApr 4, 2023 09:04
Ebikes and ecargo bikes on display at Tralee Farmers’ MarketApr 6, 2023 08:04
Rose of Tralee seeks significant rent reduction from MTU for use of Kerry Sports AcademyApr 6, 2023 08:04