Rita Carey née Murphy, Gortagullane, Muckross, Killarney and formerly of Mallow, Co. Cork.

Peacefully at her home in the company of her family and friends. Beloved wife of the late John. Dearly loved and sadly missed by her nieces and nephews, relatives, kind neighbours and her many dear friends.

"May Her Gentle Soul Rest In Peace"

Advertisement

Reposing at O'Shea's Funeral Home on Friday evening from 4.30pm to 6.00pm followed by removal to St Mary's Cathedral. Liturgy of the Word on Saturday morning at 10.30am, burial afterwards in Killaha Graveyard, Glenflesk, Killarney. The Liturgy of Word for Rita will be live streamed on https://www.churchservices.tv/killarneycathedral No flowers by request, donations if desired to Palliative Care.