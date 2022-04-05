Richard O'Brien St. Martin's Park, Tralee and Manchester, Uk.

Reposing in "The Rose Room" Hogan's Funeral Home, Tralee on Thursday, April 7th , from 6.30pm to 8.30pm. Funeral Cortege departing Hogan's Funeral Home at 11.00am on Friday8th April, arriving at St. John's Church, Tralee at 11.30am, for 12.00 noon Requiem Mass. (Mass will be livestreamed on www.st.johns.ie). Burial afterwards in the Old Rath Cemetery, Tralee.

Advertisement

If you wish to offer messages of sympathy to Richard's family, please use the "condolence" section below. Enquiries to Hogan's Funeral Home, Tralee. 066 7121119 or 0876865632