Ray McAuliffe of Clieveragh Park & formerly Charles St.

Listowel, Co. Kerry.

Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Greenville, Listowel on Saturday (18th February) from 4:00 to 6:00 pm. Followed by private cremation.

Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to The Palliative Care Unit, U.H.K., or care of the Gleasure Funeral Home, Greenville, Listowel.

Devoted husband of Thelma, beloved father of Kerry, Cindyanne, Sharon, Darren and Zara, brother of the late Monish and Junior.

Sadly missed by his loving family, his grandchildren Simon, Daniel, Adam, Amy, Mark, Allie, Aaron, Jack, Zack & Josh, great-grandchildren Jack, Sofia, Leo, Enzo, Matty, Finn, Olly, Ellie & Mack, brothers Anthony & Xavier, sister Rosarie, sons-in-law Tom, Mike & Sven, daughter-in-law Ann, brother-in-law Tony, sisters-in-law Nuala & Lorraine, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.