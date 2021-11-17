Phyllis Riordan née Brosnan 3 St. Stephen's Park Castleisland and late of Knockeen Castleisland.

Requiem Mass for Phyllis on Monday Morning at 11AM in Castleisland Parish Church followed by burial in St. John's Cemetery Castleisland. The Mass will be livestreamed on www.churchservices.tv/castleisland.

Family flowers only donations in lieu to Palliative Care c/o Tangney's Undertakers Castleisland.