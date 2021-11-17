Phyllis Riordan née Brosnan 3 St. Stephen's Park Castleisland and late of Knockeen Castleisland.
Requiem Mass for Phyllis on Monday Morning at 11AM in Castleisland Parish Church followed by burial in St. John's Cemetery Castleisland. The Mass will be livestreamed on www.churchservices.tv/castleisland.
Advertisement
Family flowers only donations in lieu to Palliative Care c/o Tangney's Undertakers Castleisland.
Recommended
85 people in Kerry have died from COVID-19Nov 19, 2021 17:11
Aldi to open store in CahersiveenNov 19, 2021 13:11
President Higgins visiting Kerry todayNov 19, 2021 13:11
Fun-filled family day to kick off Christmas in TraleeNov 17, 2021 13:11
COVID increases in five of six Kerry LEAs over past weekNov 19, 2021 13:11