Philomena (Phil) Dineen née Murphy Shinnagh Upper, Rathmore.
Reposing In O'Keeffe's Funeral Home, Rathmore on this Thursday, November 11th, from 6:00 to 7:30p.m. Requiem Mass on Friday, 12th November, in St Joseph's Church, Rathmore at 2:00 pm followed by burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery Phil's Requiem Mass can be viewed live by clicking on Rathmore Live Cam on the following link https://www.rathmoreparish.ie
Phil's funeral cortege will leave the family home Friday at 1:20p.m. passing through Rathmore village to St Joseph's Church, Rathmore for her Requiem Mass.
Please observe social distancing at all times.
Donations to Palliative Care Unit University Hospital Kerry.
House Strictly Private
