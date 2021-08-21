Philomena 'Phil' Bennis née Lyons, Ballymullen, Tralee and formerly of Knockkalogha, Knocknagoshel.
Sisters Eileen and Nora, niece Eveleen, nephews Liam, Diarmuid and Fergal, sister-in-law, brothers-in-law, relatives and friends.
A private funeral will take place for Philomena 'Phil' on Wednesday (August 25th) at 12.00 noon in St John’s Parish Church, Tralee, followed by burial in New Rath Cemetery. The Requiem Mass will be livestreamed on www.stjohns.ie
Family flowers only please. Enquiries to McElligott's funeral home, Tralee
